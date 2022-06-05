WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr (7-0, 6 KOs) retained his title with a fourth round TKO over the very durable Kalvin Henderson (15-2-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Morrell teed off on Henderson in the first round but Henderson withstood the assault. More punishment in rounds two through four and referee Luis Pabon finally waved off the mismatch at 2:35.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
That was interesting. Props to Henderson. He has skills, guts, but no killer instinct.
We can’t read too much from one fight, but I saw a couple of things that Morrell needs to work on. Any of the top 10 at 168 with an educated left hand will spell serious trouble him. Especially during an exchange. Not ready for the top of the class yet. He has to settle into the professional style first.
The positive, Morrell only improves from here and his right hook will develop into a deceptive weapon for anyone he fights. He’s a very strong 168 fighter who closes the gap quickly. I think he should have a decent career.
He is the champion…. period. Next…..
Hopefully next fight Benavidez gets to KO the bitch