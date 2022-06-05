WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr (7-0, 6 KOs) retained his title with a fourth round TKO over the very durable Kalvin Henderson (15-2-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Morrell teed off on Henderson in the first round but Henderson withstood the assault. More punishment in rounds two through four and referee Luis Pabon finally waved off the mismatch at 2:35.

