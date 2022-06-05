After defending his title with a TKO4 against Kalvin Henderson, WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell declared his intention to face the best at 168-pounds. “It’s David Benavidez, it’s Caleb Plant, it’s Anthony Dirrell, it’s whoever wants to get in the ring with me,” said Morrell. “I’m ready for any of them.”

[On the fight with Henderson] “I want to thank my trainer Ronnie Shields, who did an excellent job today. That’s what our game plan was, to be concentrated and if I didn’t get him by the end of the first round, I was looking to get him in the later rounds.”

Henderson stated, “We knew that he wanted to come out strong like he did, but we wanted to show that his punches weren’t doing anything. We were picking off most of those shots. We were trying to wear him out, and the game plan was working but he landed some shots and the referee called it.”