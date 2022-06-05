Fulton dominates Roman, retains WBC, WBO titles Unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr (21-0, 8 KOs) outboxed and outpunched former champion Danny Roman (29-4-1, 10 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Roman had no answer for Fulton’s speed and movement. Scores were 119-109, 120-108, 120-108. Fulton: I want Akhmadaliev Morrell: I’m ready for the best Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

