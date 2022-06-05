Unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr (21-0, 8 KOs) outboxed and outpunched former champion Danny Roman (29-4-1, 10 KOs) over twelve rounds on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Roman had no answer for Fulton’s speed and movement. Scores were 119-109, 120-108, 120-108.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Fulton was great he showed he can run for 12 rounds, boring fighter.!!
Clinical work displayed by Fulton, Jr.
Wow…Haney is on fire!!
2 guys with 2 belts each in that division. That’s the obvious fight to make. I don’t know how likely it is though.
Boring af
Both weekend main events were a disappointment. I even watched rerun of Tanks fight. Definitely not pay per view worthy.
Haney another Rigo boring fighter doesnt deserved to be champion. Boxing judging must not award boxer like to hold and run like Mayweather. Don’t bother to watch this boxer.
Fulton won easily but he ran all night long like a bandit who stole Roman’s wallet. Roman had a hard time corralling Fulton and was outboxed comprehensively.
I just don’t like Fulton’s style. I prefer boxers like Stevenson and Haney who jab and throw their punches, then move to the side and make the opponent pay for missing without bouncing around the ring like he’s in a track meet.
The fight went as I expected. Roman was not fast enough on his feet to catch up, but the fight was as boring as could be. I really don’t look forward to seeing Fulton fight again.
Give me a fighter like Inoue, who moves around with the intent of attacking and destroying the opponent. Give me Inoue vs Donaire any day of the week.