By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

43-year-old former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) demolished Junior Fa (19-2, 10 KOs) in the first round. Browne dropped Fa twice with big right hands to end the contents after just 1:58. 15:1 favorite Fa was looking to get his career back on track after losing to former world champion Joseph Parker in his last outing, but “Big Daddy” had other plans.

In a clash between former world title challengers, bantamweight Jason Moloney (24-2, 19 KOs) scores a spectacular third round KO against Aston Palicte (28-5-1, 23 KOs) in a bout for the WBO International and WBC Silver bantamweight titles. Maloney Brooke open a competitive fight by dropping Palicte twice in round three to end it. Time was 2:35.

Former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs) pounded on Alexander Espinoza (21-4-2, 8 KOs) for two rounds. Espinoza didn’t come out for round three.

Unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Amari Jones (6-0, 6 KOs) stopped Ankush Hooda (3-1-1, 1 KO) in round two. Jones dropped Hooda and Hooda’s corner threw in the towel shortly after. Time was 1:53.

Unbeaten heavyweight Hemi Ahio (19-0, 14 KOs) was victorious when Christian Tsoye (5-5-2, 4 KOs) didn’t come out for round two.

Other Results:

Lachlan Higgins D6 Terry Nickolas (jr middleweight)

Taylah Robertson W5 Sarah Higginson (female flyweight)

Yoel Angeloni W4 Ken Aitken (welterweight)