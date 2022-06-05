By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
43-year-old former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) demolished Junior Fa (19-2, 10 KOs) in the first round. Browne dropped Fa twice with big right hands to end the contents after just 1:58. 15:1 favorite Fa was looking to get his career back on track after losing to former world champion Joseph Parker in his last outing, but “Big Daddy” had other plans.
In a clash between former world title challengers, bantamweight Jason Moloney (24-2, 19 KOs) scores a spectacular third round KO against Aston Palicte (28-5-1, 23 KOs) in a bout for the WBO International and WBC Silver bantamweight titles. Maloney Brooke open a competitive fight by dropping Palicte twice in round three to end it. Time was 2:35.
Former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KOs) pounded on Alexander Espinoza (21-4-2, 8 KOs) for two rounds. Espinoza didn’t come out for round three.
Unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Amari Jones (6-0, 6 KOs) stopped Ankush Hooda (3-1-1, 1 KO) in round two. Jones dropped Hooda and Hooda’s corner threw in the towel shortly after. Time was 1:53.
Unbeaten heavyweight Hemi Ahio (19-0, 14 KOs) was victorious when Christian Tsoye (5-5-2, 4 KOs) didn’t come out for round two.
Other Results:
Lachlan Higgins D6 Terry Nickolas (jr middleweight)
Taylah Robertson W5 Sarah Higginson (female flyweight)
Yoel Angeloni W4 Ken Aitken (welterweight)
Ref! I mean….. ref! Guy can’t stand up still without wobbling, why let that man fight!
Wow. That’s heavyweight boxing for you.
Brown has looked horrible in recent outings.
Maybe he is back on the Mexican beef.
Steroids are a helluva drug. Especially when you are slowing down and getting old. Then again Fa isn’t a quality heavyweight. Might be a bit of both.
Holy shizz. Well that was unexpected! Well done Lucas
The first punch Lucas landed sure as hell looked like a rabbit punch. The last one ABSOLUTELY was. Neither was intentional, but still.
Yep, I agree. Browne’s career in my opinion at this point is exactly what you see. Undercard fights made for just for entertainment. Browne is far from championship material at this point.
Agreed.
No surprise here. I saw Juniur Fa fight at Pechangas Casino in 2019 on a ESPN non televised fight. He fought 44 year old Dominick Guinn and Fa just telegraphed all his punches until Guinn dropped him hard in the 4th round. Fa was out. but for some eason Guinn didn’t jump on him and Fa ended up winning a unanimous decision.
Can we actually have some more boxing on the boxing broadcast?
One round KO and then an hour of talking repetitively.
Like an hour between fights. I think they’ve had two fights go on which weren’t televised – they could have shown at least one of them instead of saying the same thing over and over again about the main event.
Should have switched over to Showtime for Morrell fight.
I decided to watch this one live and tape that one and watch it later, but you’re right. I should have switched over too.
It appeared at least second knockdown Browne hit Fa in the back of the head—With that said Fa has zero business in this very dangerous game—He’s just not built for it. Nothing to be ashamed of.
Clearly a foul but I think the referee was shielded from the view.
Omyyy
Uh ohhhh! Another early finish. Main event probably set to start in two hours!
Showtime is on my second screen
I kind of felt that Palicte was not given a chance to continue. I think he was not so badly hurt like FA, and yes, I gave Maloney the other two rounds, so he would have had a big lead.
The ESPN announce team is wretched. Did the Haney camp pay for good PR? They just said Haney is “destroying” Kambosos. I see a close fight. Haney could very well win, but he sure as hell isn’t pitching a shutout.
I don’t think he’s pitching a shutout, but I do not think this is a close fight at all.
Haney is stinking the place out. He keeps holding whenever the shorter-armed Kambosos gets inside. A good ref would’ve taken points away already.
I turned the fight off. Haney is bad for boxing. Nothing more boring than a long-armed fighter who keeps tying up the shorter-armed man whenever he gets inside. Haney needs to be kept off television, otherwise boxing will lose fans!
It happens a lot in fights, and needs to be said: if you launch a punch at an opponent’s head, and they quickly turn their head to try to avoid the punch so it ends up landing on the back of their head, that’s NOT a rabbit punch. Rabbit punch is when you AIM for the back of the head. Browne lauched a punch at Fa’s head, Fa clearly tries to avoid it by turning his head away and therefore gets slammed behind the ear. Not Browne’s fault at all.