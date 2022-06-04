Unbeaten super featherweight Joe “The Welsh Wizard” Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) spectacularly knocked out and dethroned IBF world champion Kenichi Ogawa (26-2-1, 18 KOs) in round two on Saturday night at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Cordina leveled Ogawa with a huge right hand to win it with one massive punch. Time was 1:15.
Sick KO. Will get him noticed
Big fights on his horizon.
That was a well-taken shot. Looked like Ogawa made a mistake falling for a little shoulder feint, and Cordina fully capitalized with the right hand.
I’d like to see him against Barrett from the undercard.
Definite KO of the Year candidate.
Full credit to Cordina! I thought he was in over his head. He got a title shot on the same card Zelfa Barrett fought on, but Barrett was ranked above him. I would think that would be the next fight and I’ve learned my lesson, I’m taking Cordina.
Just as i predicted, Cordina in 2! So start giving me credit where credit is due.
Explosive! Wow!