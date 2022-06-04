Cordina destroys IBF champ Ogawa in two Unbeaten super featherweight Joe “The Welsh Wizard” Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) spectacularly knocked out and dethroned IBF world champion Kenichi Ogawa (26-2-1, 18 KOs) in round two on Saturday night at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Cordina leveled Ogawa with a huge right hand to win it with one massive punch. Time was 1:15. Barrett beats Kourbanov for EBU title Like this: Like Loading...

