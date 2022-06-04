June 4, 2022
Cordina destroys IBF champ Ogawa in two

Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten super featherweight Joe “The Welsh Wizard” Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) spectacularly knocked out and dethroned IBF world champion Kenichi Ogawa (26-2-1, 18 KOs) in round two on Saturday night at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Cordina leveled Ogawa with a huge right hand to win it with one massive punch. Time was 1:15.

  • That was a well-taken shot. Looked like Ogawa made a mistake falling for a little shoulder feint, and Cordina fully capitalized with the right hand.

  • Full credit to Cordina! I thought he was in over his head. He got a title shot on the same card Zelfa Barrett fought on, but Barrett was ranked above him. I would think that would be the next fight and I’ve learned my lesson, I’m taking Cordina.

