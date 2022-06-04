June 4, 2022
Boxing Results

Barrett beats Kourbanov for EBU title

IBF #2 super featherweight Zelfa Barrett (28-1, 16 KOs) had no problems dethroning European champion Faroukh Kourbanov (19-4, 3 KOs) in the Ozawa-Cordina co-feature on Saturday night at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. Barrett won practically every minute of every round en route to a twelve round 120-108, 119-109, 118-110 unanimous decision.

Unbeaten super lightweight Dalton Smith (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a sixth round stoppage against Mauro Perouene (14-6-1, 7 KOs) to retain the WBC International silver title. Smith dropped Perouene in round six and Perouene’s corner pulled their man out after the round.

Super bantamweight Gamal “The Beast” Yafai (19-2, 11 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Sean Cairns (8-4, 2 KOs). Yafai dropped Cairns in round three and finished him in round four. Time was 1:55.

Female featherweight Skye Nicolson (4-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Gabriela Bouvier (15-11-1, 3 KOs) over eight. Score was 80-72.

