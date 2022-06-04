Undefeated Dominican heavyweight prospect George Arias (17-0, 7 KOs) will now face unbeaten Alante Green (10-0-1, 7 KOs) in the eight-round heavyweight co-feature of ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y. Arias replaces Elvis Garcia, who pulled out of the bout against Green.

The previously announced main event will consist of two-time Olympian and 2020 Gold Medalist from Uzbekistan, Bakhodir “Big Uzbek” Jalolov (10-0, 10 KOs) facing “Big” Jack Mulowayi (11-2-1, 7 KOs) from Belgium in an eight-round heavyweight bout.

In the telecast opener, unbeaten lightweight Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (13-0, 9 KOs) goes against Chann Thonson (10-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

A scheduled fourth fight between former Ukrainian national champion Iegor Plevako (7-0, 4 KOs) and SugarHill Steward-trained Kolbeinn Kristinsson (12-0, 6 KOs), was removed from the June 10 card after Plevako, who is Ukrainian, lost a close friend during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The three-fight telecast kicks off the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) Induction Weekend in nearby Canastota, N.Y.