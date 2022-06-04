By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA cruiserweight title challenger Kane Watts (21-5, 13 KOs) was unsuccessful in his return to the ring when Daniel Russell (8-3-2, 4 KOs) scored an upset ten round split decision with the WBA Oceana title up for grabs on Saturday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Scores 96-93, 95-94 Russell, 96-93 Watts.

It was Kane’s first fight since a fourth round TKO loss to WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian in 2019. IBF #3 cruiserweight Jai Opetai had stopped Russell in three rounds in Russell’s most recent ring outing.