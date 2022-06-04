June 4, 2022
Boxing Results

Russell surprises Watts

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA cruiserweight title challenger Kane Watts (21-5, 13 KOs) was unsuccessful in his return to the ring when Daniel Russell (8-3-2, 4 KOs) scored an upset ten round split decision with the WBA Oceana title up for grabs on Saturday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Scores 96-93, 95-94 Russell, 96-93 Watts.

It was Kane’s first fight since a fourth round TKO loss to WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian in 2019. IBF #3 cruiserweight Jai Opetai had stopped Russell in three rounds in Russell’s most recent ring outing.

Arias replaces Garcia on ShoBox telecast
Inoue-Donaire Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>