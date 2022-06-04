By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

“This is just a stepping stone for my ultimate unification,” said “Monster” Naoya Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs), WBA, IBF bantamweight champion, at the press conference on Friday in Yokohama, Japan. His grudge rival, WBC ruler Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs), a five-division titlist, also said, “I believe I’m the champion. It is a very important step toward the final unification.”

Naoya defeated Nonito by a hard-fought unanimous decision over a grueling battle last November, which was named “Fight of the Year” by a great many media. Inoue overcame a broken eye socket suffered in round two, finally caught up with Donaire with a vicious body shot to drop him in the eleventh and scored a valuable victory. Their rematch at the Saitama Super Arena next Tuesday is greatly anticipated by all boxing fans in the world.

Richard Shaefer of Probellum Promotions was in attendance and was interviewed by the Japanese press. He positively said, “The unification of the four championship belts is an ultimate goal for not only boxing fans but for all promoters. I would like to endeavor to materialize the final unification.” He truly holds the key since he handles Donaire and WBO titleholder Paul Butler (34-2, 15 KOs) as well under his wing. Either Monster or Filipino Flash will have to be victorious before the encounter with British Baby Faced Assassin.

This show will be presented by Ohashi Promotions with streaming by Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

