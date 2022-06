Weights from Orlando Angel Gonzalez 122.2 vs. Weusi Johnson 127.2

Luis Yamil Martinez Nieves 135 vs. Wytama Faulk 135.6

Steven Galeano 143.8 vs. Yeifer Valencia 142

Yoanki Urrutia 161.4 vs. Silvero Ortiz 158

Darrell Rivera 141 vs. Raymond Chacon 139.2

Jonathan Cortes 138 vs. Frankie Roberts TBA

Byron Rojas 109 vs. Armando Torres 110

Ramiro De Jesus 152.6 vs. Assuan Jones Chatman 150

Carlos Frometa Romero 207 vs. Joseph Bond 238.4

Daine Smikle 183.8 vs. Daquanti Johnson 185 Venue: Renaissance Hotel Orlando Airport

Promoter: Tuff Promotions

1st Bell: 6 PM ET

Inoue-Donaire Press Conference Kambosos, Haney make weight

