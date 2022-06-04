UPDATE: Kambosos returned after 75 minutes had elapsed and made weight. He then claimed he missed weight on purpose to mess with Haney’s mindset.

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

George Kambosos Jr 135.36* vs. Devin Haney 135

(WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO lightweight titles)

Kambosos had to strip naked and was still .36 pounds heavy. He has two hours to lose the excess poundage.

Jason Moloney 117.75 vs. Aston Palicte 117

Junior Fa 268.5 vs. Lucas Browne 261

Andrew Moloney 117 vs. Alexander Espinoza 116

Hemi Ahio 255.5 vs. Christian Tsoye 256.25

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+