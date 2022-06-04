UPDATE: Kambosos returned after 75 minutes had elapsed and made weight. He then claimed he missed weight on purpose to mess with Haney’s mindset.
By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
George Kambosos Jr 135.36* vs. Devin Haney 135
(WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO lightweight titles)
Kambosos had to strip naked and was still .36 pounds heavy. He has two hours to lose the excess poundage.
Jason Moloney 117.75 vs. Aston Palicte 117
Junior Fa 268.5 vs. Lucas Browne 261
Andrew Moloney 117 vs. Alexander Espinoza 116
Hemi Ahio 255.5 vs. Christian Tsoye 256.25
Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
Hmm. Not making weight is never good. Get that rubber suit on George.
Yep not good. Quick trip to the toilet and a little skip.. he’ll be right hahah
George looks soft, could be trouble .
Georges’ mouth is always open seems like he puts food in there as well a shit talking with it.
I will admit, Kambosos pretty vocal leading up to the fight. Yep, he has to back up now what he says. As I said yesterday, Haney on a TKO. Haney’s style is totaly different than Lopez and I think Kambosos will struggle with Haney’s timing.
Quite possible. If Haney avoids a slugfest (which is his choice I think) he could TKO George.
That makes no sense. Kambosos isn’t a big puncher. Haney has a higher KO ratio.
61 kgs and people calling him fat haha Jesus Christ.
Seriously. Talks too much.
Wow, Kambo looks to be a small lightweight. I can’t believe he missed weight. Very unprofessional
134.49 Fight on
Wonder if the weight cut will affect him.
Does he lose the belts if he cannot make weight?
Haney can still collect them with a win, correct?
Kambosos fans how do you defend this guy? He’s unprofessional in missing weight and now he has a built-in excuse for why he will lose. Defend your guy…
Well, he missed weight the first time and then came back and made weight.
Whether it was intentional or not, I don’t know.
As for Kambosos’ attitude, he believes in himself and he hasn’t said anything that Haney hasn’t said before, aside from that whole “I’ll never let a White boy beat me” shit.
So yeah, not much to defend, but there you go.
He made the weight. Fight is for all the belts. I don’t see any excuses. Two fighters will get into the ring and may the best man win. Two young guys looking to make their mark. Will be very interesting. In the words of Bobby Womack, “you don’t know what you’re gonna do until you’re put under pressure.” We will see tomorrow night!
Goldie or blue which are you?
lol , he says he missed weight on purpose lol
nonsense…..
i still think haney wins pretty convincingly , unless he is robbed
will see if i am right
I agree, what a load of rubbish saying he didn’t make weight on purpose, no one does that sort of stuff. Hopefully it doesn’t impact on his performance in the ring.
Haney won’t be robbed, there are no Aussie judges or referee’s. Should be a great fight. Bring it on.
Rooting for Haney. I prefer fighters who do their talking in the ring.
Well, we got a lot of idiots on here saying Kambo missed weight, lol! You aren’t very bright. He made weight, but you guys are still unintelligent. Any other stupid observations?
George has already won. Haney is thinking and he is not a thinker, he is a reactor.