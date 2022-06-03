Fulton, Roman, Morrell, Henderson make weight Stephen Fulton 121.5 vs. Danny Roman 121.5

(WBC/WBO super bantamweight titles)



David Morrell 166.5 vs. Kalvin Henderson 167.5

(WBA super middleweight title)



Venue: The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Promoter: TGB Promotions, Warriors Boxing

Venue: The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Promoter: TGB Promotions, Warriors Boxing

TV: Showtime

