June 3, 2022
Boxing News

Fulton, Roman, Morrell, Henderson make weight

Stephen Fulton 121.5 vs. Danny Roman 121.5
(WBC/WBO super bantamweight titles)

013 Fulton Vs Roman
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

David Morrell 166.5 vs. Kalvin Henderson 167.5
(WBA super middleweight title)
004 Morrell Vs Henderson
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Venue: The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Promoter: TGB Promotions, Warriors Boxing
TV: Showtime

Bill Haney granted Aussie visa

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>