By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Bill Haney, father and trainer of Devin Haney, has been granted a last-minute visa and will be permitted to enter Australia to be in the corner when his son challenges George Kambosos for the undisputed lightweight title this weekend in front of 40,000+ at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The elder Haney had been denied entry into the country due to a 30-year-old drug conviction.