By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Bill Haney, father and trainer of Devin Haney, has been granted a last-minute visa and will be permitted to enter Australia to be in the corner when his son challenges George Kambosos for the undisputed lightweight title this weekend in front of 40,000+ at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The elder Haney had been denied entry into the country due to a 30-year-old drug conviction.
Wow! That will be quite a last minute flight!
That’s the first thing I thought Pete. Damn! Maybe he got the news early and was already on his way, for his sake.
I wonder could this last minute entry create more stress at this point. He is on one path with his Dad,then with Judah, and now his Dad again who maybe getting there at the last minute. That said…I feel Haney is a pro and is dialed in regardless. Still….I wonder if there maybe some games being played here.
They were preparing to ahead and have Judah as the lead trainer. I don’t think they will but if I were them, I might consider still doing it that way.
In any case, I’m still leaning Haney.
So am I Lucie. Now there could be some suspect judging but that aside I look not to Kambosos’s fight with Lopez I look at his fight with Lee Selby. I had Selby winning that as did one of the judges. Regardless of who one might think won…Kambosos was having problems with Selby’s boxing. Thus I conclude he will have more problems with Haney’s. I think Haney’s weakness is a suspect chin…but who has Kambosos ever stopped? Hey I have been wrong many times…including Kambosos vs Lopez.so we will see!
I don’t think it will be one-sided at all. I’m thinking Haney 8-4, 7-5ish. I do wonder about Haney’s chin, but like you said, Kambosos is no puncher. 10 stoppages in 20 fights, only 1 in his last 5 and not one in the last 3 years. I’d kind of be surprised if anyone got stopped in this one. But who knows. Let’s see!
I’m glad Bill gets to be there for his sons most important fight. It’s okay to make mistakes as long as you fix them. This will surely benefit their corner.
Hoping to see a great fight !
30 years removed and not another offense sounds like he has fixed it.
Hmmh…interesting…
I think Devin is strong mentally with the ability to edge this fight. The initial uncertainty of his father’s attendance should not phase him. Due to many precedent fights however some people feel it is always a risk to go to the cards in ASTL. The most recent i recall is Manny P. Here’s hoping that if Devin earns the victory that he doesn’t become a victim to the crowd and hubris influencing judges scorecards. I acknowledge it happens once in a while in the U.S. also, but there is a reason fighters usually avoid large fights in ASTL.
Presence of his father is a big boost for Haney. The fraternal hug, the feeling of being protected could help Haney to enter the fight with a clear mind set free of worries, and rather a great confidence
Is was stupid to denied him anyways.
America is the hardest place in the world to enter within any prior convictions, so pull ya head in , you all one eyed
Glad to hear his dad got in but I think that Haney is overated and underestimating Kambosos
I just don’t see it but credit to Haney for taking the fight it’s an exciting event all round
I see the path for GK to win but not for Haney
Pressure and volume ala Jeff Fenech
Shock incoming Kambosos by ko 7