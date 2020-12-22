WBA interim super middleweight champion David Morrell is a 33:1 favorite to retain his belt against Mike Gavronski on Saturday in a FOX telecast from Los Angeles. In the co-feature, comebacking middleweight banger James Kirkland is -278 against Juan Macias Montiel.

On December 31, challenger Kosei Tanaka is a -190 favorite to dethrone WBO super featherweight champ Kazuto Ioka in a brilliant fight to end the year.

On January 2, Ryan “Kingry” Garcia is -310 to defeat Luke Campbell +255 in a bout for the WBC interim lightweight title.

After Kingry-Campbell, things are then kind of quiet oddswise until January 30, when four big fight cards take place.

Artur Beterbiev is 27:1 to beat Adam Deines and retain his WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles.

Oddsmakers expect former world champion Sergey Kovalev to lose against Bektemir Melikuziev. “Bek the Bully” is a -325 favorite.

In a European welterweight title grudge match, David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly are a pick’em fight.

And in “The Battle of the Calebs” IBF super middleweight

champion Caleb Plant is a 33:1 favorite to beat former champ Caleb Truax.