December 22, 2020
Boxing News

Morrell, Kirkland favored on Saturday

WBA interim super middleweight champion David Morrell is a 33:1 favorite to retain his belt against Mike Gavronski on Saturday in a FOX telecast from Los Angeles. In the co-feature, comebacking middleweight banger James Kirkland is -278 against Juan Macias Montiel.

On December 31, challenger Kosei Tanaka is a -190 favorite to dethrone WBO super featherweight champ Kazuto Ioka in a brilliant fight to end the year.

On January 2, Ryan “Kingry” Garcia is -310 to defeat Luke Campbell +255 in a bout for the WBC interim lightweight title.

After Kingry-Campbell, things are then kind of quiet oddswise until January 30, when four big fight cards take place.

Artur Beterbiev is 27:1 to beat Adam Deines and retain his WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles.

Oddsmakers expect former world champion Sergey Kovalev to lose against Bektemir Melikuziev. “Bek the Bully” is a -325 favorite.

In a European welterweight title grudge match, David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly are a pick’em fight.

And in “The Battle of the Calebs” IBF super middleweight
champion Caleb Plant is a 33:1 favorite to beat former champ Caleb Truax.

All Star Boxing inks Jair "Kaiser" Valtierra

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>