Shot of the Day WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO heavyweight champion and former Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua displays his world championship belts. Joshua announced that he has given substantial financial backing to the Amateur National boxing federations of England, Wales and Scotland. Morrell, Kirkland favored on Saturday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

