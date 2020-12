Former IBF lightweight champion Richard “RC” Commey (29-3, 26 KOs) will fight slickster Jackson Marinez (19-1, 7 KOs) in the February 13 ESPN co-feature of the previously announced WBO light heavyweight world title fight between Joe “The Beast” Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov.

This will be Commey’s first fight since losing the IBF title to Teofimo Lopez by second round KO in December. Marinez lost a controversial decision to Rolly Romero in August in a clash for the WBA interim lightweight title.