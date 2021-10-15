Boxeo Telemundo will kick off their fall series tonight from the famed BB Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico. The 10 round light flyweight main event will feature WBA Fedecentro champion and WBA #15 ranked Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega (14-4-1, 8 KOs) defending versus WBC #14 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-19, 19 KOs).

Vega showed in his last fight versus WBA light flyweight world champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 KOs) that he is more than capable of competing at the next level. Two of the official judges had the fight even and the other had Vega ahead after 4 rounds. An unfortunate hand injury suffered by Vega ultimately saw him lose by an official 5th round TKO. That is all behind him now and Vega is ready to pursue another world title opportunity.

How has the recovery been on your hand?

I had to take some time off and therapies as well. It was a process but I am recovered and ready to to get back in the ring.

Did the fight with the undefeated world champion give you a lot of confidence based on your performance?

I am definitely proud that I represented my country well with my performance. I won’t get overconfident because as you saw in my last fight you never know what can happen during a fight.

How was your preparation for this fight following the injury?

It was a perfect camp. I had two full months to prepare for this fight. I had very strong sparring sessions. I am definitely ready for this fight.

Have you made any changes in your style of fighting since you last fought?

No changes. Just a lot of hard work and preparation. I am ready for any style that he will present tonight.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know he is a veteran and I have prepared very hard like I do for all my fights. I am ready for a war in the ring and really want the public to enjoy the fight.

What do you see in your favor in this fight?

I really don’t like to say much prior to a fight but my youth and speed come to mind.

How does it feel to return to the many viewers who have seen you fight on Telemundo previously?

I am really appreciative for the opportunity. This is a huge opportunity for me as well to get back on track and fight again for a world title.

* * *

“El Mini” Aragon Vega vs Ichiro Ozeki” Torres will air live tonight October 15th at 12AM/EST on Telemundo. Promoter is All Star Boxing, Inc (Felix “Tutico” Zabala)