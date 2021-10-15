Light heavyweight contender Robin Krasniqi is aiming to overturn his split decision loss to Dominik Bösel last Saturday in Magdeburg, Germany. Krasniqi’s main sponsor Burim Hazrolli is willing to bankroll one-million euros for legal proceedings. Krasniqi’s lawyer has filed a protest with the BDB and IBO, and plans to “enforce Krasniqi’s rights,” as well as clear up irregularities that allegedly occurred before and after the fight. The bout was scored 115-114 for Krasniqi, 115-114, 116-112 for Bösel. Both fighters are in the SES Boxing stable and promoter Ulf Steinforth is siding with Bösel. Stay tuned.