October 15, 2021
Boxing News

Kingry injures right hand

Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) sustained an injury to his right hand during a training session. The 23-year-old Southern California native will undergo surgery on Monday, October 18, to repair his right wrist by the renowned orthopedic hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center.

“I want to thank my fans for all the continued support,” said Ryan Garcia. “We are postponing my next fight for a couple of months as a result of a significant hand injury that requires immediate surgery. I will undergo surgery at Cedars-Sinai on Monday. I promise early 22 I will return better, faster, and stronger than ever. I love you guys!”

  • My goodness! This generation of divas who do nothing but talk crap and challenge one another endlessly to no avail….. Ryan, Teo and Devin! Meanwhile, say what you want, Tank keeps fighting!!

