Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) sustained an injury to his right hand during a training session. The 23-year-old Southern California native will undergo surgery on Monday, October 18, to repair his right wrist by the renowned orthopedic hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center.
“I want to thank my fans for all the continued support,” said Ryan Garcia. “We are postponing my next fight for a couple of months as a result of a significant hand injury that requires immediate surgery. I will undergo surgery at Cedars-Sinai on Monday. I promise early 22 I will return better, faster, and stronger than ever. I love you guys!”
SCARED!!!!
I wonder if this will put Jojo Diaz straight into a fight with Haney now.
Just retire bro. You will have a better career doing Tik Tok videos.
He probably drank that tea, and needs time for it to go out of his system.
My goodness! This generation of divas who do nothing but talk crap and challenge one another endlessly to no avail….. Ryan, Teo and Devin! Meanwhile, say what you want, Tank keeps fighting!!