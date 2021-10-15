October 15, 2021
Nov 20 Philly card announced

King’s Promotions is set to return to the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia on Saturday, November 20th. Headlining the ten-bout card is highly touted Philadelphia light heavyweight Atif Oberlton (3-0, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder against Brent Oren (4-6, 1 KO). The 23-year-old Oberlton was a big star in the amateur ranks.

In other six-round bouts, Kenny Robles (8-1, 3 KOs) of Staten Island, New York takes on Naim Nelson (14-5, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a super lightweight encounter.

James Bernadin (4-0-1, 2 KOs) of Lancaster, PA will fight Kevin Asmat (6-2, 5 KOs) of North Bergen, NJ in a lightweight battle.

Quadir Albright (3-0, 3 KOs) of Chester, PA moves up to six-rounds and takes on his biggest challenge to date in William Hernandez (7-1, 4 KOs) of Burien, Washington in a super lightweight contest.

James Martin (7-3) of Philadelphia is back home to fight Edgar Torres (8-2-1, 4 KOs) of Woodbridge, VA in a welterweight fight.

Jonathan Rodriguez (9-1, 3 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA fights the battle-tested Roberto Pucheta (10-20-2, 6 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico in bantamweight tussle.

Jeremy Cuevas (13-1, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia will take part in a super light fight against an opponent to be named.

In four-round bouts:

Julian Gonzalez (4-0, 4 KOs) of Reading, PA will fight Tyric Gainey (0-1) of Paterson, NJ in a super featherweight fight.

Devon Young (1-0, 1 KO) of AIken, SC takes on rugged Nicoy Clarke (2-6) of Jersey City, NJ in a heavyweight fight.

Rasheed Johnson (7-4, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Andres Abarca (2-5) of Normandy Park, WA in a welterweight fight.

Tickets are $150, $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at https://2300arena.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=382&src=default

