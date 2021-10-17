Four-division world champion Mikey Garcia weighed in on his shock loss to Sandor Martin after the fight.

“I thought it was a good fight, you know, he fought a very good fight, he was boxing. I thought I did what was necessary, to close the gap, putting the pressure, looking for the fight. He was the one moving around, running around a lot. He was able to counter a few times but I was the one actively looking for the fight. I thought I was ahead on the cards. You know, it is what it is. There’s three judges and they decided he was the one winning the fight.

“I’m not bruised up. He didn’t put a beating on me, but it was a good, competitive fight. I thought I was winning the fight in a close matchup but, like I said, the judges saw it the other way around.

“I knew he was a very good boxer. I’ve seen some of these films, and I know he can box. That’s why I kept being the aggressor coming forward, But I couldn’t be reckless either because he was looking for those counters. I still thought I did enough to win the rounds being that I was the aggressor looking for the fight. He kept moving around using the ring. The judges this time thought that he was the one in control when I felt I was the one in control.

“I can definitely consider a rematch. I think two more rounds will probably be more beneficial. I thought I was coming on a little bit better in the later rounds, but there’s no excuses. That’s the way it is.”