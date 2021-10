Fuentes undergoes surgery after KO loss By Gabriel F. Cordero Former world champion Moises Fuentes underwent emergency surgery at the Hospital Amerimed in Cancun after a brutal knockout loss suffered on Saturday night in his fight against Daniel Cuellar. It is known that the hospital is urgently looking for B-negative plasma donors for Fuentes. The boxing community unites in prayer for his recovery. Perez tops Venable in Framingham

