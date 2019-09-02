Mike Tyson Interview Long, revealing Q&A with “Iron Mike.” A must listen if you’re a Mike Tyson fan. WBA names Lomachenko Boxer of the Month
Legend! Love Mike Tyson!
Makes you wonder if Mike keep his trainer Kevin Rooney the people who helped him get to where he was king of the boxing World. Could have been the greatest boxer that ever lived.
Tyson is truly difficult to put into words, and probably one of the most misunderstood and troubled boxers in history.
Personally, I consider him the most explosive HW in history, and one of the most fascinating fighters ever. I love his refreshing honesty and I am extremely happy to see how he was able to turn his life around.
I think Caligula summed it up best: Legend. Love Mike Tyson.