The World Boxing Association (WBA) has named lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko, who beat Luke Campbell via unanimous decision Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London just hours before the month ended. Honorable mention for boxer of the month is Vergil Ortiz Jr.

In other news, the WBA Classifications Committee released its new rankings. Interestingly, the new #1 rated lightweight is now Gervonta Davis, who is no longer listed as WBA super featherweight “super” champion. Loma vs. Davis would be a mouth-watering fight down the road.