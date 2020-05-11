By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has hinted that he may be participating in exhibition bouts after reported offers of $1 million from Australian promoter Brian Amatruda and $20 million from the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.



“It may not be over yet. Anything’s possible,” Tyson said on a #PlayApartTogether live stream on Facebook. “I feel unstoppable now. I feel like I’m in that streak (during his prime) again. The gods of war have reawakened me, ignited my ego and want me to go to war again.

“Imagine if I went out there and fought and I could help all these people we’re talking about, all these animals we’re talking about. That’s what it’s about brother.”

Tyson, 53, said all he’s been doing during the coronavirus lockdown is working out and getting into shape.

“I’m as healthy as I’ve been at any time in my life,” said Iron Mike. “I just work out every day. I live life like I’ve been living before this situation.”