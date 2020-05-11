By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC # 14 light flyweight Randy Petalcorin is chasing a rematch with WBC light flyweight champion Ken Shiro, who defeated the former world champion in December. “Randy had four weeks to get ready and to travel to Japan and fight the best light flyweight in the world, Ken Shiro. It was a big challenge that we could not knock back a chance of a lifetime for Petalcorin to fight for a WBC world title,” said co-manager Peter Maniatis.

“Randy Petalcorin had only had short notice and he traveled from summer in the Philippines to winter in Toyko Japan to fight Ken Shiro on December 23rd.

“Randy had to lose too much weight too quickly and also arriving in Japan got sick with the cold weather. Petalcorin had only a few rounds sparring leading up to December 23rd and was not conditioned to fight 12 rounds against Ken Shiro. This is not how Petalcorin fights and with a ten-week correct training camp. We feel Petalcorin will give Ken Shiro a very good tough fight and be totally different fighter.

“I have sent an email to the WBC head office to explain the four week notice affected Randy’s performance. We hope the WBC and promoter Mr. Honda can give Randy a rematch to show his true form after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted for boxing!”