By Karl Freitag

On Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, UFC staged a successful pay-per-view show. This was the first major combat sports event in the United States since March. The show took place with no fans in attendance and all fighters, officials, production crew, and anyone else involved had to pass multiple temperature checks, an antibody test, and a nasal-swab test. UFC has shows scheduled for May 13 and May 16 at the same venue.

Florida has been open to hosting boxing events as long as there are no spectators in attendance, which unfortunately sidelines the state’s vibrant club show circuit. But major promoters with TV dates have so far been gun-shy about coming to the Sunshine State.

With UFC’s blueprint, we hope the pugilistic lockdown will end soon as the world’s fight fans suffer through another weekend without boxing.