Cuban Mike Perez returned to the ring to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-Continental cruiserweight title and proved he still has his power by knocking out Tony Salam in three rounds at the Atlantis The Palm Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 35-year-old fighter scored a third round technical knockout over a gritty African challenger and captured the pioneer organization’s regional belt with a resounding and convincing performance.

After taking a break since 2018 and having to endure inactivity due to the pandemic, the West Indian has new challenges in his career and the most important one is to fight for a world title.

The fight was a good sign for Perez, who faced an opponent with a good punching power and who came with three wins in a row.

Perez improved his record to 25 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 16 knockouts, while Salam dropped his to 14 wins, 3 losses and 9 knockouts.