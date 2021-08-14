Sorry to report the passing of IBF Ratings Chairman Anibal Miramontes. Anibal was with the IBF for approximately a decade, but his roots in boxing run deep and for many years. He was well known throughout the boxing community globally and his knowledge of the sport was extensive and thorough. This is a sad loss for the boxing community as a whole. He was a respected boxing official who worked many championship fights, and was a renowned boxing record-keeper. RIP
Top Boxing News
RIP
He was the official keeper of fighters’ records.
Salute to Mr.Anibal Miramontes for your dedicated service to our beloved sport. Looks like a life well-lived.