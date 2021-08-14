August 14, 2021
Boxing News

Alamo defeats Yung

Image1 (1)
Photo: Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports

By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports

Yamar “The Magic” Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KO) from Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico defended his WBO NABO Jr Welterweight title Friday night against battle tested Adrian “El Chinito” Yung (28-7-2, 22 KO) from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico in front of a screaming crowd at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center(OHP) in Kissimmee, FL. Alamo scores a tenth round unanimous decision victory. The judges scorecards were 98-92, 99-90, 100-89.

Welterweight Mekhrubon Sanginov (12-0-1, 9 KO) from Henderson, Nevada continues in his winning ways by stopping very tough Albert “Barreterito” Beltran (17-5-2, 10 KO) at the official time .36 seconds of round four by way of TKO victory.

Fan favorite Super Featherweight Otar Eransoyan (9-0, 6 KO) from Miami, Florida knocks off Juan Carlos Peña (32-4, 23 KO) at the official time .39 seconds of round four by TKO victory.

Jr Featherweight Jorge Romero (21-0, 13 KO) from Guanabacoa, Cuba way of Miami, Florida. went to war tonight in a eight round unanimous decision win over Jesus “Sargento” Martínez (30-14-1, 15 KO’s) from Monteria, Colombia.

Romero definitely showed his toughness with his hard counterpunching dictating the fight throughout, Judges official scores were 80-72, 79-73, 80-72.

Flyweight Anthony Olascuaga (2-0, 1 KO) from Los Angeles, California makes his second appearance on Boxeo Telemundo Summer Series by scoring a six unanimous decision over very tough Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-15-2, 13 KO) from Mexico City, Mexico.

Judges scorecards were 60-53, 60-53, 59-54.

Lightweight sensation Luis Cabrera (1-0) from Caracas, Venezuela makes his professional debut on the Boxeo Telemundo platform scoring a six round unanimous decision victory over Carlos “Jaguar” Jimenez (1-2, 1 KO) from Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico. All three judges had the contest 59-55 for Cabrera.

Featherweight Otabek Kholmatov (1-0, 1 KO) from Miami, Florida look full advantage in his professional debut by finishing off Marcello Williams at the official time 2:58 seconds of the opening round by TKO victory referee Frank Gentile seen enough waves off the action.

Results from Tulsa
Mike Perez wins by KO

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>