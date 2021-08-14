By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports

Yamar “The Magic” Alamo (20-0-1, 12 KO) from Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico defended his WBO NABO Jr Welterweight title Friday night against battle tested Adrian “El Chinito” Yung (28-7-2, 22 KO) from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico in front of a screaming crowd at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center(OHP) in Kissimmee, FL. Alamo scores a tenth round unanimous decision victory. The judges scorecards were 98-92, 99-90, 100-89.

Welterweight Mekhrubon Sanginov (12-0-1, 9 KO) from Henderson, Nevada continues in his winning ways by stopping very tough Albert “Barreterito” Beltran (17-5-2, 10 KO) at the official time .36 seconds of round four by way of TKO victory.

Fan favorite Super Featherweight Otar Eransoyan (9-0, 6 KO) from Miami, Florida knocks off Juan Carlos Peña (32-4, 23 KO) at the official time .39 seconds of round four by TKO victory.

Jr Featherweight Jorge Romero (21-0, 13 KO) from Guanabacoa, Cuba way of Miami, Florida. went to war tonight in a eight round unanimous decision win over Jesus “Sargento” Martínez (30-14-1, 15 KO’s) from Monteria, Colombia.

Romero definitely showed his toughness with his hard counterpunching dictating the fight throughout, Judges official scores were 80-72, 79-73, 80-72.

Flyweight Anthony Olascuaga (2-0, 1 KO) from Los Angeles, California makes his second appearance on Boxeo Telemundo Summer Series by scoring a six unanimous decision over very tough Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-15-2, 13 KO) from Mexico City, Mexico.

Judges scorecards were 60-53, 60-53, 59-54.

Lightweight sensation Luis Cabrera (1-0) from Caracas, Venezuela makes his professional debut on the Boxeo Telemundo platform scoring a six round unanimous decision victory over Carlos “Jaguar” Jimenez (1-2, 1 KO) from Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico. All three judges had the contest 59-55 for Cabrera.

Featherweight Otabek Kholmatov (1-0, 1 KO) from Miami, Florida look full advantage in his professional debut by finishing off Marcello Williams at the official time 2:58 seconds of the opening round by TKO victory referee Frank Gentile seen enough waves off the action.