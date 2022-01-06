WBC #5 cruiserweight Noel Gevor Mikaelian will headline the LNK Boxing event in Latvia on February 12. The Armenian-German Mikaelian (25-2, 11 KOs) will face WBC #14 Youri Kalenga (27-6, 20 KOs) for the WBC Silver title in the night’s main event. Mikaelian will be fighting for the first time since joining Probellum’s roster last month. He is best known for close losses to Mairis Briedis and Krzysztof Włodarczyk, and for being the step-son of former European middleweight champion Khoren Gevor.