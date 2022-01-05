Conceição-Martinez co-feature announced Mexican action star Rene “El Bravo” Tellez Giron (16-1, 10 KOs) will meet Puerto Rican upstart Luis Melendez (17-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round junior lightweight showdown on January 29 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Giron-Melendez will serve as the co-feature to the 10-round WBC junior lightweight title eliminator between former title challenger Robson Conceição and undefeated contender Xavier Martinez. The ESPN+-streamed undercard will include the return of undefeated middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, in a four-round bout. Mikaelian-Kalenga collide February 12 Matchroom inks Crews-Dezurn, Cederroos

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

