Mexican action star Rene “El Bravo” Tellez Giron (16-1, 10 KOs) will meet Puerto Rican upstart Luis Melendez (17-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round junior lightweight showdown on January 29 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Giron-Melendez will serve as the co-feature to the 10-round WBC junior lightweight title eliminator between former title challenger Robson Conceição and undefeated contender Xavier Martinez. The ESPN+-streamed undercard will include the return of undefeated middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, in a four-round bout.
No more please……..I know who Nico Ali Walsh is. But to make things in the right way I think, why not to change his name to GrandsonofMuhammad Ali Walsh? so that way would be no need of explanation who is he.