January 5, 2022
Boxing News

Matchroom inks Crews-Dezurn, Cederroos

WBC, WBO female super middleweight champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KOs) and WBA, IBF female super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos (8-0, 4 KOs) have signed promotional deals with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom and will meet for the undisputed title in the spring.

Franchón Crews-Dezurn: “I’ve worked and earned everything I have so if Elin or anybody else think they will take shit from me they truly have me mistaken. I really don’t wanna talk, I’m just going to bring that action for the main attraction and get everything I deserve.”

Elin Cederroos: “I have been ready for this fight for a long time now…it going to be a prestigious fight for the world of boxing and a big step for women’s boxing. Hopefully, I will be able to show my true power. We come from the land of the ice and snow.”

A date and venue for the undisputed clash between Crews-Dezurn and Cederroos will be announced soon.

Conceição-Martinez co-feature announced
Ortiz passes on Hrgovic fight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • “I’m just going to bring that action” 2 KO’s, yeah I’m going to bring my pillow so I can have a sleep and wake up when it’s over

    Reply

  • Hearn just trying to show how woke he is by losing money promoting these boring novice women’s fights.

    Reply
    • >