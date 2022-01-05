WBC, WBO female super middleweight champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KOs) and WBA, IBF female super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos (8-0, 4 KOs) have signed promotional deals with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom and will meet for the undisputed title in the spring.

Franchón Crews-Dezurn: “I’ve worked and earned everything I have so if Elin or anybody else think they will take shit from me they truly have me mistaken. I really don’t wanna talk, I’m just going to bring that action for the main attraction and get everything I deserve.”

Elin Cederroos: “I have been ready for this fight for a long time now…it going to be a prestigious fight for the world of boxing and a big step for women’s boxing. Hopefully, I will be able to show my true power. We come from the land of the ice and snow.”

A date and venue for the undisputed clash between Crews-Dezurn and Cederroos will be announced soon.