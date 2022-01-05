Following his win over former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin, the IBF immediately ordered Luis “King Kong” Ortiz to fight Filip Hrgovic in a final heavyweight eliminator. Ortiz, however, is reportedly rejecting that fight. Ortiz’s manager Jay Jiménez told the Miami Nuevo Herald that Ortiz has a minimal fracture to his left hand and he won’t be ready by the March/April time frame Hrgovic and the IBF want. The IBF will now go down their ratings and select the next available contender (Joseph Parker and Tony Yoka being the next two) to face Hrgovic.