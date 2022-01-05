Following his win over former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin, the IBF immediately ordered Luis “King Kong” Ortiz to fight Filip Hrgovic in a final heavyweight eliminator. Ortiz, however, is reportedly rejecting that fight. Ortiz’s manager Jay Jiménez told the Miami Nuevo Herald that Ortiz has a minimal fracture to his left hand and he won’t be ready by the March/April time frame Hrgovic and the IBF want. The IBF will now go down their ratings and select the next available contender (Joseph Parker and Tony Yoka being the next two) to face Hrgovic.
great, Hrgovic vs Parker or Yoka
both good fights. lets see one.
(kind of doubt it )
I didn’t realize Ortiz would have to fight in another eliminator. That would be a huge step up in competition for Hrgovic. Interesting fight if and when it happens…
Hrgovic is not a bad fighter, but rather a bad opponent, because he doesn’t bring anything attractive to the table, no money, no title, just a big risk. Who wants to face him for a chance to be a mandatory in the IBF and get just enough money to buy a case of beers and a combo?
For the next two years maybe, the HW big fights and furthermore big paydays will be taking turn among Fury, Joshua, Usyk and probably Dubois and Joyce. No point to risk a chance to be in the mix.
Hrgovic is the future and Ortiz knows it.
Do not like the way Hrgovic continually aims punches to the back of his opponent’s head.