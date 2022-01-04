On December 18, despite having been inactive for more than a year and a half, former WBC world champion Jhonny González (69-11, 56 KOs) demonstrated his vintage quality stopping Sergio “Dandy” Puente (28-13, 12 KOs) vía fourth round TKO at the Tuzo Forum in Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo, Mexico.

Jhonny, 40, who was a special guest at the WBC’s Tuesday Coffee explained that even though in the first rounds he felt out of range, he quickly got back into the groove and was landing on target in this bout fought at super lightweight. Jhonny says he wants to stay busy, planning to fight again in February or March. He`s currently studying offers of fights which include England and Phoenix, Arizona.