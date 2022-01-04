January 4, 2022
Jhonny Gonzalez planning next move

On December 18, despite having been inactive for more than a year and a half, former WBC world champion Jhonny González (69-11, 56 KOs) demonstrated his vintage quality stopping Sergio “Dandy” Puente (28-13, 12 KOs) vía fourth round TKO at the Tuzo Forum in Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo, Mexico.

Jhonny, 40, who was a special guest at the WBC’s Tuesday Coffee explained that even though in the first rounds he felt out of range, he quickly got back into the groove and was landing on target in this bout fought at super lightweight. Jhonny says he wants to stay busy, planning to fight again in February or March. He`s currently studying offers of fights which include England and Phoenix, Arizona.

  • He might need a couple of fights to get to retirement. Hope he’s done well with his earnings to not have to fight at 40 if he didnt want to. 140lbs is too stacked for Jhonny to have a legitimate run.

  • I like Jhonny, has always been one of my favorite fighters and he has had some great wins. He’s also had some great losses. But he’s a 40 year old former bantamweight champion. He should be fighting any more and definitely not at 140. He should retire with his health intact.

    • >