Reformed drug czar, author, and motivational speaker Freeway Rick Ross is entering the world of boxing as an adviser. Ross has signed five fighters to his company Team Freeway Boxing and plans to further their careers with the help of boxing agent, broker, and consultant Rick Glaser.

The most notable name on the Team Freeway Boxing roster is former super lightweight contender Anthony Peterson (38-1-1, 24 KOs), who is looking to rejuvenate his career. The 36-year-old Peterson’s only loss was to Brandon Rios in 2010 by DQ.

Other fighters signed are light heavyweight Alvin Varmall Jr. (16-1-1, 13 KOs), middleweight Erick Kedar Gianous (3-0, 1 KOs), welterweight VeShawn Champion (2-0, 1 KOs), and lightweight Nafear “No Fear” Charles (8-0-1, 7 KOs).