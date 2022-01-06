WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s message to UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou: “You want to come into my world calling me and wilder out to a boxing match. What I can guarantee [is] you would be knocked out and also paid your highest purse to be so! So have a think.”

Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions has announced that its live streaming deal with UFC Fightpass has been extended through 2022. The first RJJ Boxing event of 2022 is scheduled for February 24 in Mexico, featuring the semifinals of the World Cup Boxing Series “4-Man Lightweight Tournament.”

Salita Promotions announced the signing of 2021 USA national amateur welterweight champion Joshua “Double J” Pagan to a promotional contract. Pagan will make his pro debut on Salita Promotions’ January 22 ‘Detroit Brawl’ event at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan.