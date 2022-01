ShoBox Weights from Orlando Luis Reynaldo Nunez 128.2 vs. Carlos Arrieta 129.2

Starling Castillo 134.8 vs. Otar Eranosyan 135

Edwin De Los Santos 129 vs. William Foster III 129.4 Shinard Bunch 141.8 vs. Shyngyskhan Tazhibay 141.2

Elvis Figueroa 166.8 vs. Ryan Adams 164.2

Derrick Jackson 154.4 vs. Mike Plazola 156.6

Robert Ramirez 140 vs. Rodolfo Puentes 142.8

Ali Izmailov 179.8 vs. Isreal Duffus 174.2 Venue: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florid

Promoter: Sampson Boxing

