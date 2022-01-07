WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. is looking for a new opponent for his January 15 title defense in Verona, New York, after scheduled challenger Callum Johnson pulled out after contracting Covid-19. Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren confirmed Johnson’s status to BBC Sport. “It’s a real great shame for Callum,” he said.
Top Boxing News
He must’ve been vaccinated.
You can still get covid
Of course, the common cold KOs another boxing match. So what else is new?
Cubanovitch,
I have several friends and family members who are deceased due to the “common cold.” If it’s just a cold, then why did they all die over the last 24 months? None of them ever had colds before Covid? Your uneducated anti-reality ignorance is nauseating.
Several friends and family members. Condolences. Somehow we beat the odds as our friends and family members had a flu or just a dry cough. Keep on punching.
Joe Smith Jnr DO NOT go to the UK -you can only win by KO there-some of the referees are unbelievable homers!!!!!
were doomed. 1,000,000 new US cases monday. 500,000 plus daily. all the sporting events, travel. its going to ravage us.
Just give the government 2 weeks.
To the people who think COVID is a common cold,…. Are you microbiologists? Or or epidemiologists? All scientific researchers of some kind? Or are you just pulling these theories out of your arse?