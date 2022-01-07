Covid KOs Callum Johnson WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. is looking for a new opponent for his January 15 title defense in Verona, New York, after scheduled challenger Callum Johnson pulled out after contracting Covid-19. Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren confirmed Johnson’s status to BBC Sport. “It’s a real great shame for Callum,” he said. ShoBox Weights from Orlando

