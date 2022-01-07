Remember, there’s an excellent ShoBox tripleheader tonight featuring six Fighters with undefeated records for first time in 21-year history of the series. The action starts at 9PM ET/PT from Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz turned down a very lucrative offer to fight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia, more than Cruz made with Tank.

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner has started an OnlyFans account at https://onlyfans.com/adrienbroner AB says he did it because people were leaking compromising photos taken of him.

A couple of DAZN fight rumors:

February 19: Jaime Munguia vs. D’Mitrius Ballard, middleweight

March 6: Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington, IBF featherweight title