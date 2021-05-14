Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (19-1-1, 13 KOs) spoke on his upcoming fight and cleared the air on questions with regards to why he is not fighting Filip Hrgovich next.

Jake Paul has become a hot topic amongst the boxing media of late, as well as one of the biggest influencers in the social media world. Can you speak about your experience with him?

Jake is a good guy. I have been in the gym with him multiple times in Miami, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada. I enjoyed attending his last fight where he knocked out Ben Askren recently in Atlanta. I was impressed with Jake’s performance and we hung out right after the fight. People aren’t giving Jake enough credit for how much he’s improved as a boxer in such a short time.

Can you please speak on your upcoming fight?

Yes, absolutely! I am excited to announce that I will be fighting on the huge Triller card June 19th. I think Triller is the best platform for sports and entertainment. I am committed to having my next fight on Triller and want to win the world heavyweight championship on Triller.

Who will you be fighting?

I will be fighting Mike Wilson. I had a choice between two good fights. One versus Wilson or versus Filip Hrgovich. Clearly the Wilson fight on the Triller platform was the better option. The Wilson fight is a WBA eliminator and will pay more than the Hrgovich fight and it’s part of very well paying two-fight deal. The fight with Hrgovich did not have a secure date and could have landed in Hrgovich’s home of Croatia or another site location in Europe. Where Triller has a firm date of June 19th in Miami Florida.

What were your thoughts when you read in the press that you possibly were avoiding fighting Hrgovich?

It was disappointing that so many members of the boxing press wrote about my decision without even asking me. I am not surprised as, unfortunately, this is something that happens in boxing. I am just disappointed they didn’t speak to me directly about what really happened. Eddie Hearn is a great promoter and great at spin, but he knows he made a low bid and that I had better offers. He knows what I made with him on our last fight together and other offers. Eddie knew they didn’t really want the fight with me. I have never backed down from any challenge and have fought the likes of former world champions Oleksandr Usyk, Alexander Povetkin, and others that are more accomplished.

What do you know about your opponent Mike Wilson?

I know a lot about him. We fought in the amateurs. He’s a three-time National Amateur Champion. He was on the USA Team. He represented America at heavyweight. He’s only lost one fight as a pro by decision and he won the NABA cruiserweight title. We are both now top-ranked heavyweights in the WBA rankings. He and I are almost exactly the same size. Our careers have been very similar. I like fighting bigger, slower guys like Hrgovic, so Mike Wilson is a little trickier because he’s quick but I’ll fight anyone.

How has your preparation been for your upcoming fight?

I am training hard here in Las Vegas. I had some good sparring with Tyson Fury. It was great and I am in excellent shape. I have stayed in the gym and stayed ready.

There have been some of the biggest names in boxing history who have held the WBA heavyweight title. What would it mean for you to win the title?

I’m fighting in a WBA eliminator and for the WBA Continental America’s title I won previously. I couldn’t be happier! After this fight, I want Trevor Bryan, Mahmoud Charr or should say – even Anthony Joshua. I want the WBA heavyweight championship belt that Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, and many other great champs have held. I want all the belts after that.