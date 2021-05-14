Mahmoud Charr 245.8 vs. Christopher Lovejoy 306.4
Victor Faust 237.7 vs. Jacek Piatek 261.2
Christian Hammer 247.4 vs. Patryk Kowoll 250.2
Volkan Gökcek 139.8 vs. Giorgi Mtchedlidze ??
Mohammed Bekdash 174.6 vs. Mindia Nozadze ??
Branimir Malenica 172.8 vs. Norbert Magyar 174.6
Venue: Sportstudio Baaden in Köln, Germany
Promoter: EC Boxing
TV: BILDplus (Germany)
What is this? The WBA Prison Yard Championship.
How can I watch this fight in the USA? I want to see Charr beat this guy’s ass.
ESPN+ will stream it
Thank you, Rob.
At a quick glance, Lovejoy looks like a younger Riddick Bowe.
Lovefood seems a more appropriate surname.
Lovejoy calls himself “pretty boy” i wonder which woman told him that.
I think the WBA and the WBC should be banned, these 2 organizations are completely lacking in morals.
Only when the bell rings to end this fight will I believe that it is actually taking place. For whatever its worth, Lovejoy weighed in at 306 for this fight, he was 236 in his last fight.
It says it all when you can be ranked 313th in the world and get a crack at the championship, what title is it anyway, once the fight starts it can no longer be called champion in recess belt.
Well at least the WBA can redeem themselves by making the winner of this most likely fight of the year battle face WBA king Fres Oquendo.
Fights like these are a fucking joke. WTF are you talking about?
Jennifer, I take it you don’t know what sarcasm i.
They call me a bitch in leather pants. I also work out. Unlike the 2 fighters in the main event.
Charr is going to LOVE putting Lovejoy on the canvas. I am sure it’s going to be JOY to watch, too.
WBA Overweight Championship.
WBA All You Can Eat Championship.
WBA Where’s Jenny Craig Championship.