Charr 245.8, Lovejoy 306.4 Mahmoud Charr 245.8 vs. Christopher Lovejoy 306.4

Victor Faust 237.7 vs. Jacek Piatek 261.2

Christian Hammer 247.4 vs. Patryk Kowoll 250.2

Volkan Gökcek 139.8 vs. Giorgi Mtchedlidze ??

Mohammed Bekdash 174.6 vs. Mindia Nozadze ??

Branimir Malenica 172.8 vs. Norbert Magyar 174.6 Venue: Sportstudio Baaden in Köln, Germany

Promoter: EC Boxing

TV: BILDplus (Germany) Buatsi, Dos Santos make weight Michael Hunter set for June 19 Triller card

