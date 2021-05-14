Buatsi, Dos Santos make weight Joshua Buatsi 168 vs. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos 172.75

(WBA International light heavyweight title) Lerrone Richards 166.75 vs. Giovanni De Carolis 167.25

(EBU super middleweight title) Gamal Yafai 121.75 vs. Jason Cunningham 121.5

(EBU super bantamweight title) Tommy McCarthy 199.25 vs. Alexandru Jur 196.5

(EBU cruiserweight title) Dalton Smith 139.6 vs. Lee Appleyard 139.75

Solomon Dacres 222.75 vs. Mladen Manev 233

Ellis Hopkins 154.5 vs. Borislava Goranova 156.75 Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN, Sky Sports Doubt Cast Over Claim of Corbett-Courtney Being First Fight Ever Filmed Charr 245.8, Lovejoy 306.4

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

