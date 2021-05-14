Joshua Buatsi 168 vs. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos 172.75
(WBA International light heavyweight title)
Lerrone Richards 166.75 vs. Giovanni De Carolis 167.25
(EBU super middleweight title)
Gamal Yafai 121.75 vs. Jason Cunningham 121.5
(EBU super bantamweight title)
Tommy McCarthy 199.25 vs. Alexandru Jur 196.5
(EBU cruiserweight title)
Dalton Smith 139.6 vs. Lee Appleyard 139.75
Solomon Dacres 222.75 vs. Mladen Manev 233
Ellis Hopkins 154.5 vs. Borislava Goranova 156.75
Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN, Sky Sports
I always thought that Buatsi was too small for lt.heavy, this proves it. he should go to super middle.