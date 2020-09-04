By Przemek Garczarczyk

“How boxing started? A friend saw me handling a couple of guys – at the same time – and told me to use my skills in the ring. Two weeks training, I won the NY Golden Gloves, started sparring with Deontay Wilder, Adam Kownacki. Wanted to learn, absorb fast,” says unbeaten heavyweight Michael Coffie (10-0, 7 KOs), who returns on October 24 against Norman Neely on the Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz card. His life story, from serving as Marine in Afghanistan to undefeated pro boxer, has just started…

