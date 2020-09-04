

All Star Boxing ends its 2020 Boxeo Telemundo series tonight with super lightweight Antonio “Tono” Moran (21-4-1, 17 KOs) against Luis “Muecas” Solis (25-10-4, 21 KOs) for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro title. The card takes place in a studio setting at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

As you may recall, Moran suffered a highlight reel KO loss at the hands of rising unbeaten star Devan Haney (24-0, 15 KOs) in 2019. He bounced back strong just a few months later with a draw against unbeaten Yomar Alamo (18-0-1, 12KOs).

Moran will now look to get back into the world title picture in the 140-pound division.

You were close to pulling off the upset of unbeaten Yomar Alamo in your last bout. What more do you think you could have done to have secured the victory?

I should have done more in the fight that we strategized and planned. I should not have left any doubt in any close rounds.

What changes in your style have you made since your last fight?

I have worked a lot more on my movement and sitting down on my punches as well.

What do you know about your opponent?

He is a veteran that has fought very good opposition. He moves very well in the ring and has heavy hands.

Do you feel you will need to be more mobile since he is a big puncher?

I will have to use a combination of speed and defense. I am going to also stop and fight at times. If I see a knockout opportunity I will definitely go for the finish.

What are some of your immediate goals?

I want to win this fight first off. Then I will look to position myself for an opportunity to get world-ranked at 140.

How do you see the 140-pound division and your future there?

The division has a lot of talented fighters at the top. I want to be in some of those big fights. I know that I need to win my next fight and a few more after that to be ready.

What should the fans expect to see from you tonight?

They will see a much better fighter in me that they saw the last time out. All the work that I have put into my speed and added power will be on display en route to an exciting victory.

“Tono” Moran vs. “Muecas” Solis will air tonight at 12AM/ET live on Telemundo