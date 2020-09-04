By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer promoter Bob Arum spoke to Peter Maniatis about the showdown between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight crowns on October 17 at “The Bubble” inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to be televised on ESPN.

“The Lomachenko v Lopez fight is done – October 17 – it will be in the Bubble,” said Arum. “Lopez has opened up his training camp in New Jersey. He trained for his last fight there. Lomachenko has been training in the Ukraine and will be training in the United States. Lomachenko has a house here and he has a green card in the United States which makes him a resident of the United States. It was easy for him to come over.”