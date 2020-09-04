By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten WBC#15/IBF#15/WBO#10 Shuichiro Yoshino (13-0, 10 KOs), 135, successfully kept his three belts of the OPBF, WBO Asia Pacific and Japanese national belts as he defeated ex-JBC 140-pound ruler Valentine Hosokawa (25-8-3, 12 KOs), 135, by a nearly shutout decision (120-108, 119-109 twice) on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

Yoshino, 28, in his sixth defense of the JBC belt, took the leadoff with his more accurate combinations from the outset, leading on points after the fourth—40-36, 39-37 twice. Valentine, 39, gamely attempted to retaliate with determined combos, but it was Yoshino that still controlled the pace with effective shots to the face and the belly. After the eighth, the open scoring system still indicated Yoshino’s advantage on the scores—80-72, 79-73 twice.

Shuichiro, taller and stronger, accelerated his attack to display his last surge and scored a convincing victory. Yoshino, whose amateur mark was 104-20, was a four-time national high school champ before he entered Tokyo Agricultural University.

Attendance: 582 (by the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

