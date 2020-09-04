September 4, 2020
Boxing Results from Moscow

Light heavyweight journeyman Gassan Gassanov (17-9-1, 13 KOs) scored an upset ten round decision over previously unbeaten Artur Ziyatdinov (12-1, 9 KOs) in a clash for the Russian domestic title on Friday at the Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia.

In a clash of unbeaten super bantamweights, Mukhammad Shekhov (7-0-1, 3 KOs) and Magomed Kurbanov (6-0-1, 3 KOs) battled to a ten round draw. The WBA International title remains vacant.

In a clash of unbeaten super lightweights, Andrey Maik (7-0, 1 KO) outworked Radik Grigoryan (6-1-1, 1 KO) over ten rounds in a bout for the WBA Asia 140lb title.

Super welterweight Ravshan Makhamadjonov (11-0, 7 KOs) overcame a second round knockdown to outscore Volodymyr Hordiienko (8-2, 3 KOs) over eight rounds for the WBC Youth title.

