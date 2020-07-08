By Gabriel F. Cordero

After a three and a half month stoppage, the drawings for the National Lottery of Mexico will resume on July 12 with a special tribute to the legendary boxing world champion Julio César Chavez with a total prize of 24 million pesos (close to a million dollars).

The ticket has the image of Chavez in addition to the images of the logo of the World Boxing Council and a message saying “J.C. Chávez, Happy Birthday Champion!” Chavez (107-6-2, 85 KOs) will turn 58 on July 12.