July 7, 2020
Boxing News

Mexican Lottery returns with tribute to JC Chavez

Image (14) (1)

By Gabriel F. Cordero

After a three and a half month stoppage, the drawings for the National Lottery of Mexico will resume on July 12 with a special tribute to the legendary boxing world champion Julio César Chavez with a total prize of 24 million pesos (close to a million dollars).

The ticket has the image of Chavez in addition to the images of the logo of the World Boxing Council and a message saying “J.C. Chávez, Happy Birthday Champion!” Chavez (107-6-2, 85 KOs) will turn 58 on July 12.

Texas Commission cancels boxing card

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: