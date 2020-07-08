Texas Commission cancels boxing card Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Houston area, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) canceled this weekend’s Force Train Promotions / NextFightUp 10-bout boxing card. The event was scheduled to air on the popular Facebook platform FightNight Live as a $5 pay-per-view. They will refund all pre-payments within 30 days. Mexican Lottery returns with tribute to JC Chavez Results from Las Vegas

